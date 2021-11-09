Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 769.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VBK opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $230.71 and a 52-week high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.