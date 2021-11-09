Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 949.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,272,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $44,315,000. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLTR opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.04. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 6.35.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.78.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $81,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,598,303 shares of company stock worth $167,394,069 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

