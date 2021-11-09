Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Invests $117,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,533.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,448.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,399.75. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $875.00 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

