Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $109.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

