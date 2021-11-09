Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,349.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $29.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

