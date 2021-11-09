Northern Trust Corp Has $18.35 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.35% of American Woodmark worth $18,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.06 per share, with a total value of $396,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $64.08 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.16.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

