Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of MacroGenics worth $17,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.94 per share, for a total transaction of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.