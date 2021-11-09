Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.95% of HealthStream worth $17,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in HealthStream by 84.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 201,344 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in HealthStream by 7.0% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 67,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 16.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $859.43 million, a PE ratio of 118.40, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.81.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSTM. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other HealthStream news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

