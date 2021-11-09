Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $277,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the first quarter worth about $782,000.

DRQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of DRQ opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average is $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $841.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.33. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $40.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $119,553.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

