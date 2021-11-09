Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,378 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,378 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $17,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $143.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.54. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James set a $164.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

