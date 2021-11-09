Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,772 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $17,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in FARO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $82.09 on Tuesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.23 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.04.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FARO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

