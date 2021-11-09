Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Given New C$2.90 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.60 to C$2.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Northern Vertex Mining stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48. Northern Vertex Mining has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $3.30.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

