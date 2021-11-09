Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Issues Earnings Results

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 201,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,942. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.72. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $289.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Pipe stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.32% of Northwest Pipe worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

