Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,760,534 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.06 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

