Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.600-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $185 million-$195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.620 EPS.

NOVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Novanta alerts:

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $8.79 on Tuesday, hitting $170.00. 215,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,629. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.21 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta has a 52 week low of $112.01 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.