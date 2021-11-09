Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.01. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,438,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

