Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.
NASDAQ NOVT traded down $8.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.01. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $112.01 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novanta
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
