Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of NOVT traded down $7.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.96. 1,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.65. Novanta has a 12-month low of $112.01 and a 12-month high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

