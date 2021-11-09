NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for NOW in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NOW’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

DNOW stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. NOW has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,317.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOW Company Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.