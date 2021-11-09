Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 49.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $17,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.52 million, a P/E ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.