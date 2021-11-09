Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.12 Million Stock Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioLife Solutions worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 286.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.40. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.07.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $275,968.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,962 shares of company stock worth $11,299,235 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

