Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 584,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,585 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,725,000 after buying an additional 878,159 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,318,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after buying an additional 54,934 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of MYGN opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

