Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $18.69 Million Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,188 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of GATX worth $18,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,483,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,309,000 after acquiring an additional 120,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in GATX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in GATX by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 424,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after buying an additional 111,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

In related news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

