Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Armstrong World Industries worth $18,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

AWI opened at $113.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.51. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

