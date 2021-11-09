Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 17,341 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Power Integrations by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $64.42 and a one year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,687,435. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

