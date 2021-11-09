NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVA shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NVA stock opened at C$6.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.84. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$7.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

