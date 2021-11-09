Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Brokerages predict that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $650,000.00 and the lowest is $590,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nyxoah.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Nyxoah stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.48. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $1,719,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the third quarter worth $19,612,000. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nyxoah (NYXH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.