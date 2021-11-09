Oatly Group AB’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 16th

Oatly Group’s (NASDAQ:OTLY) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 16th. Oatly Group had issued 84,376,000 shares in its IPO on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $1,434,392,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the end of Oatly Group’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 27.43.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 12.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 15.17. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 12.53 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $780,592,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,034,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,955,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth approximately $143,690,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

