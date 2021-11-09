Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

OTLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 27.43.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 12.67 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 12.53 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

