Oblong (OBLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 million. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 65.01%. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OBLG opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Oblong has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

OBLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Oblong Company Profile

Oblong, Inc engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators.

