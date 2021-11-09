Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) PT Raised to $30.00 at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 322.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $543.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,956,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% during the first quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 366,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 555.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 277,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.