Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE OCN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.93. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.
