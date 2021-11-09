Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.24 EPS

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OCN traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 83,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $332.64 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.93. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.64, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocwen Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN) by 4,068.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Ocwen Financial worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.