Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass Sells 85,187 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 85,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $2,588,832.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,107. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.65. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO in the first quarter worth $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $787,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $5,278,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter valued at $11,600,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

