Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. During the last week, Omni has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Omni has a market cap of $1.99 million and $2,543.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.54 or 0.00005280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.99 or 0.00398118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,286 coins and its circulating supply is 562,970 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

