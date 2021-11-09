Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,159.32% and a negative return on equity of 97.66%. On average, analysts expect Onconova Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

ONTX stock opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $28.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Onconova Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Onconova Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

ONTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.