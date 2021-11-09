Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Sold by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,119 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 24.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. 26.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ONCT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 482.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

