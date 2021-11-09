Open Platform (OPEN) Trading 8.6% Lower This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Open Platform has a market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $89,266.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00050466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.57 or 0.00224266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00093008 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

