OpenOcean (OOE) Trading 1.3% Higher This Week

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $90.31 million and $5.12 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00075653 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00077711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00102720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,148.51 or 1.00103022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,707.77 or 0.07018203 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00020349 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.