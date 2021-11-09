Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oppenheimer news, Director A Winn Oughtred sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $261,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $315.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

