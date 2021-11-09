Oppenheimer Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $400.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $351.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.71 and a 200-day moving average of $270.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $109.93 and a fifty-two week high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

