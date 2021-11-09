Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) PT Raised to $32.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Option Care Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.75.

OPCH opened at $27.97 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,369,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,730 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

