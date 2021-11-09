OptionRoom (ROOM) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $139,383.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OptionRoom has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00075805 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00077476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.37 or 0.00101251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,488.50 or 0.99922229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.59 or 0.07001163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00020321 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

