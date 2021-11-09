Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 371,875 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,094,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,653 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $95.14 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $260.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.36.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

