Orchid (OXT) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Orchid has a market cap of $465.72 million and $456.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00050716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00223377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00093405 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.