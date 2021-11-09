Origin Sport (ORS) Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $132,659.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00109396 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

