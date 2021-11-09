Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $12,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after buying an additional 54,864 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $6,700,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.85. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

