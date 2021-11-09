Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock Position Lifted by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,597,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after purchasing an additional 231,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,082,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,849 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,748,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,977,000 after buying an additional 130,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

NYSE:OSK opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.85. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

