Ouster (NYSE:OUST) PT Raised to $19.00

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 166.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of OUST opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Ouster has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ouster by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 51,189 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Ouster by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 41,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,105,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Ouster by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 290,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 139,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $471,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

