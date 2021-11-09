Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $477,400.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.
About Overstock.com
Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
