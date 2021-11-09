Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Sells $477,400.00 in Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total value of $477,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 13.05%. Overstock.com’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $19,824,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $500,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $3,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

