Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.15.

Shares of OC opened at $96.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.00.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

