Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) & Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Head to Head Contrast

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 474.98 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -8.00 Oyster Point Pharma N/A N/A -$70.52 million ($2.92) -4.71

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Oyster Point Pharma. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oyster Point Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -13.07% -2.23% Oyster Point Pharma N/A -44.41% -41.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Oyster Point Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oyster Point Pharma has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Oyster Point Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Oyster Point Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Enzon Pharmaceuticals beats Oyster Point Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It is also developing OC-01 for neurotrophic keratopathy. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

